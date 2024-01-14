Stifel Nicolaus Raises OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Price Target to $21.00

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

OSW stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -193.19 and a beta of 2.11.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $36,169,880.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

