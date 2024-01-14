Stifel Nicolaus Raises Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $27.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNDR. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schneider National from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Schneider National from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNDR

Schneider National Stock Down 1.0 %

SNDR opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Schneider National by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.