Stifel Nicolaus Trims PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Target Price to C$11.50

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of PHX stock opened at C$8.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.73. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.58 and a twelve month high of C$9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The stock has a market cap of C$403.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.30.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.15. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of C$169.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PHX Energy Services will post 1.7253669 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$201,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$201,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$131,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,720. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

