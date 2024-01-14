Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 120,750 call options on the company. This is an increase of 141% compared to the typical volume of 50,061 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after buying an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.