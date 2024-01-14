Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 99,350 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the typical volume of 75,969 put options.

Lucid Group Trading Down 7.8 %

LCID opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 184.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth $34,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCID. R. F. Lafferty cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.