StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AINC stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Ashford has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

