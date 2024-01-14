StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BSQUARE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

BSQUARE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.89 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.19.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BSQUARE by 34.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in BSQUARE by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BSQUARE by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

