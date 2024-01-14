StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Up 2.0 %

Coffee stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Coffee by 78.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Coffee by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.