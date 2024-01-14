StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.23) million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

