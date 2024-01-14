StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $27.25.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
