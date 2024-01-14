StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIVFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.