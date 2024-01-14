StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

About InVivo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

Featured Stories

