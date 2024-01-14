StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.80.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics
About InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.
