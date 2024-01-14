StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of LL stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $97.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.02. LL Flooring has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.84.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LL Flooring
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- What are dividend payment dates?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.