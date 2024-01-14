StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

