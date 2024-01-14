StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Trading Up 1.1 %
NURO stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.23. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $17.44.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 86.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroMetrix
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.