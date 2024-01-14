StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of POLA opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%.
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
