StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Price Performance
Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.49.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 238.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Read More
