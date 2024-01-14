StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of RDI opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
