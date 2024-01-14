StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RDI opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reading International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Reading International by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

