StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Up 3.5 %

Remark stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Remark has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Remark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Remark in the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Remark in the first quarter worth about $35,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Remark by 36.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

