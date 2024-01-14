StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Up 3.5 %
Remark stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Remark has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
