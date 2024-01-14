StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.12.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
