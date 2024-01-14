StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Retractable Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Retractable Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

