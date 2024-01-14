StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

About Siebert Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Stories

