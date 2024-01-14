StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRT. B. Riley downgraded shares of Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Startek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Startek Price Performance

Shares of Startek stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Startek has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $178.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. Startek had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Startek will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Startek

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Startek in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Startek by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Startek



StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

