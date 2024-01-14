StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $344.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($6.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.20) by $0.80. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -28 EPS for the current year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.