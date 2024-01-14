StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.71. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vista Gold
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.