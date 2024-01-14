StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.71. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

About Vista Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

