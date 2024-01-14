StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

Featured Stories

