StockNews.com Downgrades Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) to Sell

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $62.86 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,799,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,550 shares of company stock worth $1,651,629. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Agree Realty by 2,442.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after acquiring an additional 449,167 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

