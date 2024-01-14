StockNews.com Downgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) to Hold

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

GT stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,424.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 537,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 502,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

