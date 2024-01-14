StockNews.com Downgrades Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) to Hold

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

LILAK opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $9.98.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47,265.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,065,000 after purchasing an additional 536,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.