StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 209,306 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

