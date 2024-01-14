StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
