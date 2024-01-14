StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE IPW opened at $0.64 on Friday. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iPower during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iPower during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iPower by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

