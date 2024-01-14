StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE IPW opened at $0.64 on Friday. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
