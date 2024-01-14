StockNews.com Lowers Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Sell

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLB. Citigroup decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.88.

NYSE:CLB opened at $15.77 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $736.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 37.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 44.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after purchasing an additional 568,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 167.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 565,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 108.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after purchasing an additional 464,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after purchasing an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

