StockNews.com Lowers ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) to Hold

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Separately, Sidoti cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Get Our Latest Report on ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Price Performance
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ESCO Technologies
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.