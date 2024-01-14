StockNews.com Lowers ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) to Hold

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Sidoti cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

ESE stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

