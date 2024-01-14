StockNews.com Lowers Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $768.24 million, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0115 dividend. This is a boost from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 111,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,141.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 303,682 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

