StockNews.com Lowers Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to Buy

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Iteris stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,392,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Iteris by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 82,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 429,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

