StockNews.com Lowers Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to Buy

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Iteris Stock Performance
Iteris stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
