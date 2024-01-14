StockNews.com Lowers Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OFIX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $501.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $184.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 62.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,968,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

