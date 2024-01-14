StockNews.com Upgrades Altria Group (NYSE:MO) to “Buy”

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 151,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 117,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

