StockNews.com Upgrades Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to “Hold”

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NYSE CYH opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne T. Smith acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

