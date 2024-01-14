StockNews.com Upgrades HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) to “Sell”

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded HIVE Digital Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

HIVE opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.52% and a negative net margin of 174.73%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIVE. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 8,288.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,121,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 893,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 458,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 318,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

