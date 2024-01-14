StockNews.com Upgrades Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

NASDAQ MESO opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Stories

