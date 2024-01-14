StockNews.com Upgrades Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) to Sell

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 0.64. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $79.48.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.18 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

