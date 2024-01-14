StockNews.com Upgrades Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) to Buy

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $148.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $149.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,908,000 after buying an additional 1,920,302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $1,182,897,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,943,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $602,107,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

