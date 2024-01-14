StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW) Short Interest Up 177.6% in December

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 177.6% from the December 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

StoneBridge Acquisition Trading Up 23.1 %

Shares of APACW stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of StoneBridge Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW – Free Report) by 520.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

