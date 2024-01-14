Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2 %

NVDA opened at $547.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $553.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $487.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,216 shares of company stock valued at $60,120,750. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

