Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,628,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

