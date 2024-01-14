Strs Ohio Acquires 5,059 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $392,938,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $193,486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $142,667,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $77.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $80.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBIN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.