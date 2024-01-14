Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 83,768 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 83,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Exelixis by 67.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,458 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter worth approximately $41,457,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Exelixis by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EXEL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

