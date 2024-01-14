Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 44.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $24.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

