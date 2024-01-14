Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 35.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.89.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $285.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.46 and its 200-day moving average is $291.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

