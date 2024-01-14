Strs Ohio Raises Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. CLSA upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

