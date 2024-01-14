Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,472,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,283,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $218.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.40 and a 200 day moving average of $204.80. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.10. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.49 and a 12-month high of $220.00.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

